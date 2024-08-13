News

Millions needed to rehabilitate Durban magistrate’s court, public works minister reveals

The visit comes after court proceedings were halted for a day last month after a bomb scare

13 August 2024 - 05:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A whopping R249m is needed to rehabilitate some of the infrastructure problems plaguing the 48-year-old Durban magistrate's court building. ..

