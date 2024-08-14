‘There’s help here’: meet the female farmer giving a ‘voice’ to other deaf tillers

Voice Out Deaf, one of the five farming co-operatives based at the Bekkersdal Agri Park, met Gauteng agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa during her engagement at the site

It wasn't necessarily a passion for farming that drew Faith Mola and Philani Motha to Bekkersdal AgriPark's only co-operative farming group for deaf farmers, but rather a desire to gain meaningful employment and earn a decent salary in spite of their disability...