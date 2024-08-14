News

‘There’s help here’: meet the female farmer giving a ‘voice’ to other deaf tillers

Voice Out Deaf, one of the five farming co-operatives based at the Bekkersdal Agri Park, met Gauteng agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa during her engagement at the site

14 August 2024 - 05:16

It wasn't necessarily a passion for farming that drew Faith Mola and Philani Motha to Bekkersdal AgriPark's only co-operative farming group for deaf farmers, but rather a desire to gain meaningful employment and earn a decent salary in spite of their disability...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dad recounts how Greenside High head boy disappeared while swimming in Vaal Dam ... News
  2. Ex-Discovery worker who tried to score voluntary severance package after R11m ... News
  3. New contractor poised to take on rebuild of overdue Gauteng asbestos school News
  4. Feathered friend's flight is fear factor for ecosystem News
  5. Umlazi nursepreneur who overcame looting loss opens private healthcare clinic News

Latest Videos

Connie Chiume
Miss SA red carpet