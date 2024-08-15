News

Mayor says eThekwini 'on road to recovery' as investors return

Investment value is R217bn — 'for the province, for the economy, for job creation'

15 August 2024 - 05:14 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

eThekwini is shedding the dark shadow cast by the July 2021 unrest and is once again attracting billions in investment projects, says newly elected mayor Cyril Xaba. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Comrades Marathon Association members race to court to attend special general ... News
  2. Wedding rings, cars and prized possessions gone in fire which razed historic ... News
  3. Municipality under fire for cutting water and lights at schools two weeks ... News
  4. Baboons raid Cape Town preschool as troop runs amok in Kommetjie News
  5. Kidnapped Durban businesswoman bound to 10m chain for 6 months News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Smith is available to help Swimming South Africa as mentor or coach.
Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...