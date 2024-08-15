Thousands of Gauteng youth jobless after contracts lapse, but other Nasi iSpani initiatives are still active
The department of employment and labour has set aside R8.4bn to implement the programme in Gauteng
15 August 2024 - 05:10
Almost 38,000 young people in Gauteng who were employed in various temporary employment projects are now jobless. However, the Gauteng government says there are many more employment programmes in the province they can still benefit from. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.