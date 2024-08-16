News

‘People are panicking’: Eldos leaders after violent ‘attacks’ at two schools

Community leaders in the area confirmed both incidents

16 August 2024 - 05:10

Fearful and panicked Eldorado Park parents have been urged to use their “own discretion” when it comes to sending their children to school after separate incidents at two schools this week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘She was my rock, my anchor, my everything,’ says emotional Bishop Mpendulo ... News
  2. Thousands of Gauteng youth jobless after contracts lapse, but other Nasi iSpani ... News
  3. Lower electricity tariffs on the cards if Eskom continues to reduce diesel use News
  4. Comrades Marathon Association members race to court to attend special general ... News
  5. City of Cape Town and homeless residents at odds over eviction News

Latest Videos

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza wants to buy his mother Tholiwe a house.
2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...