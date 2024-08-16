They arrived in Cuba with a suitcase and returned to SA as doctors: we followed 5 to see where they are today
Graduates of the programme, today accomplished leaders, speak about the culture shock in Cuba and the scepticism they came up against back at home
16 August 2024 - 05:14
There is an obscure significance to Mzulungile Nodikida’s appointment as CEO (https://www.samedical.org/cmsuploader/viewArticle/2354) of the South African Medical Association (https://www.samedical.org/) (Sama) in January this year, and it derives from Nodikida being a product of the South African government’s Cuban Medical Training Programme (https://bhekisisa.org/article/2024-07-05-from-ordering-a-coke-in-cuba-to-samas-top-seat-meet-mzulungile-nodikida/), sometimes called the Nelson Mandela–Fidel Castro collaboration...
