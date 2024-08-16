‘This is life and death,’ alliance tells Gauteng health in face of ‘non-urgent’ claims
Health department accused of ‘blatant disregard’ and ‘slap-dash behaviour’ for disclosing private cancer patient records without consent
16 August 2024 - 05:24
The Cancer Alliance has hit back hard against the Gauteng health department's response to the lawsuit against it for failing to address the backlog of about 3,000 cancer patients waiting for radiation. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.