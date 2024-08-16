News

‘This is life and death,’ alliance tells Gauteng health in face of ‘non-urgent’ claims

Health department accused of ‘blatant disregard’ and ‘slap-dash behaviour’ for disclosing private cancer patient records without consent

16 August 2024 - 05:24 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Cancer Alliance has hit back hard against the Gauteng health department's response to the lawsuit against it for failing to address the backlog of about 3,000 cancer patients waiting for radiation. ..

