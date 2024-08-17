News

Court orders Mogale City municipality to restore demolished houses

The municipality believes rebuilding the homes is not its responsibility

17 August 2024 - 11:21
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

“You broke it, you fix it,” was the order the high court in Johannesburg issued to Mogale City Local Municipality and seven other respondents after a local businessman, some of his employees and other residents of an informal housing complex threw themselves at the mercy of the court to prevent further destruction of structures on a property that was being donated to the municipality...

