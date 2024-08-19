News

Why Absa CEO is leaving

Black Business Council bemoans ‘revolving door of white CEOs’ as Charles Russon, head of Absa’s Corporate and Investment Bank, takes over as interim boss

19 August 2024 - 17:19 By DINEO FAKU

Outgoing Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach was forced into early retirement because the board has lost confidence in his management style...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA woman rescued from Croatia after ‘assault’ by landlord now wants justice News
  2. Court orders Mogale City municipality to restore demolished houses News
  3. Children of slain Limpopo businesswoman traumatised as their father faces life ... News
  4. Dad recounts how Greenside High head boy disappeared while swimming in Vaal Dam ... News
  5. City of Cape Town and homeless residents at odds over eviction News

Latest Videos

Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application