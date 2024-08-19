Why Absa CEO is leaving
Black Business Council bemoans ‘revolving door of white CEOs’ as Charles Russon, head of Absa’s Corporate and Investment Bank, takes over as interim boss
19 August 2024 - 17:19
Outgoing Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach was forced into early retirement because the board has lost confidence in his management style...
