Deputy principal punished for leaking a matric exam ‘that was never leaked’
Eastern Cape education department found guilty of unfair labour practice
20 August 2024 - 04:50
The Eastern Cape education department has been found guilty of unfair labour practice for taking harsh action against a secondary school deputy principal by finding him guilty of negligence relating to two matric exam leaks and subjecting him to harsher discipline than the person who circulated the paper on social media. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.