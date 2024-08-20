'People would say she was bewitched': mom happy after 9-month-old daughter gets face reconstruction surgery
The mother of nine-month-old Oritika Nembilwi, who was born with a cleft lip, couldn't contain her happiness and emotions after a successful surgery to repair her lips.
Oritika had surgery last week at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
To receive this life-changing surgery, the mother and toddler trekked more than 400km from Ha-Mashau village in Limpopo. The journey to receive the surgery was not only long in distance but also in the wait for the surgery to be performed.
Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium, Pembelani Tuwani failed to contain her tears as she recounted how her other children were bullied because of their sibling's condition and the stigma she suffered from the community.
“They (doctors) did a great thing for me. I didn't think that she would look like other children. My other children had a problem because people in the community would talk about her condition. My children would have problems when they went to play, and they ended up angry and fighting to protect their sibling.”
The 36-year-old clutched the toddler to her chest and affectionately looked at her baby's lips.
With tears in her eyes, she explained the many challenges her child faced.
According to her mother, Oritika was also born with a club foot, an underdeveloped ear and a hole in her heart at Elim Hospital in Limpopo.
Tuwani said because of her cleft lip, Oritika was unable to eat properly.
“When feeding her, the food would come out of her nose. I tried to feed her with a spoon. I would express milk because she can't hold the breast with her mouth, so I would express and use the bottle they gave me at the hospital,” she said.
After the surgery, Tuwani couldn't believe the work done by the doctors.
“The way they stitched her, they closed (the opening) as if it was never there. I didn't believe she was going to be like this. The operation was done well — she didn't have any problems,” she said.
When I saw her at the hospital, I couldn't believe it was my child. I asked them (doctors) what happened, and they said they didn't know.Pembelani Tuwani
“I am so happy because she has a palate. They have to close her up on the inside too, they closed in the mouth, but on her gums, there is an opening, but they will eventually close it because they said they are starting outside,” she said.
Sharing her experience after giving birth to Oritika, Tuwani said she was in disbelief at the deficiencies her daughter was born with.
“When I saw her at the hospital, I couldn't believe it was my child. I asked them (doctors) what happened, and they said they didn't know. They asked me if I used to drink while pregnant, and I said no, and they asked me if I was taking any pills, and I told them I was only taking the ones I got from the clinic.”
“I had challenges at home because when people saw her, some would say, 'have you seen how the child is?' These are the challenges I had. Sometimes people would say she was bewitched, or there is a problem with me, so I had challenges with community members,” Tuwani said.
“When I came back from the hospital with her, my family couldn't believe it. I told them I have a child and she was like this. Most people believe that if something happens to a child, it's witches. I said she was born this way, and I did not know what made it this way; it was my first time seeing a child born like that.
“I would see it on TV, but I never expected that one day I would give birth to a child with such a condition. My mother gave me support and said I must go for treatment, and if I have an opportunity like this, I must take it for my child,” Tuwani said.
Tuwani said even though Oritika's ear was deformed, the doctors said it was working properly and that they would have to do something to cover it.
She said during her prenatal check-ups, doctors never told her that there was a problem with her unborn baby.
“They didn't see that the child would have a problem; I was attending my check-ups.”
“I am very grateful to the professors at Steve Biko. They did something I didn't believe they could do to my child. I am thankful to the doctors. They have done a great thing for me. I am also thankful to Smile Foundation because they are the ones that made it possible for the operation to happen,” Tuwani said.
Tuwani, who spent two weeks in Pretoria for the procedure, can't wait for her other three children to see the changes in their sibling.
The unemployed mother, who depends on child support grant money to support her children, said Oritika's condition prevents her from getting a job as she has to keep a close eye on her.
“I have to look after her myself. When you feed her, you have to be careful what she is eating and how she is eating. She is not someone you can leave with anyone,” she said.
Oritika is among many children who recently underwent reconstructive surgery at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The surgeries were made possible by collaboration between the Gauteng department of health and the Smile Foundation, which has partnered with the department to provide comprehensive care for children with facial anomalies and burn injuries.