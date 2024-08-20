'People would say she was bewitched': mom happy after 9-month-old daughter gets face reconstruction surgery

The mother of nine-month-old Oritika Nembilwi, who was born with a cleft lip, couldn't contain her happiness and emotions after a successful surgery to repair her lips.

Oritika had surgery last week at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

To receive this life-changing surgery, the mother and toddler trekked more than 400km from Ha-Mashau village in Limpopo. The journey to receive the surgery was not only long in distance but also in the wait for the surgery to be performed.

Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium, Pembelani Tuwani failed to contain her tears as she recounted how her other children were bullied because of their sibling's condition and the stigma she suffered from the community.

“They (doctors) did a great thing for me. I didn't think that she would look like other children. My other children had a problem because people in the community would talk about her condition. My children would have problems when they went to play, and they ended up angry and fighting to protect their sibling.”

The 36-year-old clutched the toddler to her chest and affectionately looked at her baby's lips.

With tears in her eyes, she explained the many challenges her child faced.

According to her mother, Oritika was also born with a club foot, an underdeveloped ear and a hole in her heart at Elim Hospital in Limpopo.

Tuwani said because of her cleft lip, Oritika was unable to eat properly.

“When feeding her, the food would come out of her nose. I tried to feed her with a spoon. I would express milk because she can't hold the breast with her mouth, so I would express and use the bottle they gave me at the hospital,” she said.

After the surgery, Tuwani couldn't believe the work done by the doctors.

“The way they stitched her, they closed (the opening) as if it was never there. I didn't believe she was going to be like this. The operation was done well — she didn't have any problems,” she said.