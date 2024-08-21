News

Don’t accept this ‘Ban Israel’ billboard, says advertising regulator

Controversial billboard slammed for not carrying the identity of the advertiser

21 August 2024 - 04:46
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Despite not having the power to ban a controversial advertising billboard and the Olympics having passed, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has called on the industry not to display “Ban Israel from the Olympics” billboards on grounds that the advertiser is not clearly identified. ..

