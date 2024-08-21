ISS calls for cops to pay personally as civil claims stand at R65bn
The only way this will change is if police officials are held directly responsible for their conduct, says ISS head of justice and violence prevention programme
21 August 2024 - 04:48
While the police minister and the SAPS management say they are working round the clock to reduce civil claims against police, the Institute of Security Studies (ISS) believes police officers behind unlawful activity or ill-discipline should be held personally liable for their misconduct...
