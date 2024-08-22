News

Can Deveney Nel’s murder suspect, 17, be tried as an adult? Experts weigh in

A 17-year-old suspect is in a place of safety after he was arrested and appeared in court for the murder of the grade 10 pupil

22 August 2024 - 04:38

While the Criminal Procedure Act provides that a minor who commits a crime will be tried as a child despite being over 18 when proceedings start, the alleged killer of Deveney Nel could likely be tried as an adult due to the Child Justice Act, legal experts said. ..

