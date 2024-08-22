News

Durban dentist guilty of culpable homicide at detox clinic

Evidence showed the patient was allowed to bring boxes of Xanax and self-medicate and was given Ibogaine without pre-screening

22 August 2024 - 16:05 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Durban high court judge Rashid Vahed has found dentist Anwar Mohamed Jeewa guilty of culpable homicide, ruling he negligently caused the death of a Canadian father who died two days after checking into Jeewa's Westville-based, unregistered detox centre for controversial Ibogaine treatment...

