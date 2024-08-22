News

SA’s under-fives face hunger, neglect, abuse, development issues: report

South African Child Gauge 2024 finds the country’s youngest people are ‘in deep crisis’

22 August 2024 - 04:54
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

South Africa’s children are in deep crisis and unless government takes a swift and unified stance to address current challenges, even the best attempts at improvement in later life are likely to achieve only partial success. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Disabled community not fully benefiting after 30 years of democracy — policies ... News
  2. Making ends meat: Cash-strapped South Africans go without nutritious food South Africa
  3. ‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children News
  4. More than 6-million children starving in SA - Child Gauge report South Africa
  5. Plight of kids who have to fend for themselves News

Most read

  1. Deputy principal punished for leaking a matric exam ‘that was never leaked’ News
  2. Why Absa CEO is leaving News
  3. Policeman’s suicide over hit-and-run a blow to victim’s family News
  4. SA woman stuck in Thailand after ‘job promise’ in desperate bid to return home News
  5. SA woman rescued from Croatia after ‘assault’ by landlord now wants justice News

Latest Videos

Epic Funny 2 Own Goals in 1 Football Match Fail by Pierre Issa, France vs South ...
Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth