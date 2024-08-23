Acting magistrate who dismissed Koko’s R2.2bn corruption case off the bench as contract not renewed
NPA plans to re-enrol the matter ‘as soon as possible’ after reporting former magistrate Stanley Jacobs for conflict of interest in the case
23 August 2024 - 05:00
An acting Mpumalanga magistrate who struck the R2bn Kusile fraud and money laundering case involving former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and members of his family off the roll has not had his contract renewed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.