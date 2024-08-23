News

Another torching at school over 'drug' searches

Effingham Secondary School, north of Durban, has again come under the spotlight over a drug raid amid claims of police brutality

23 August 2024 - 04:46 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Learning and teaching once again came to a halt at Effingham Secondary School, north of Durban, after the torching of two classrooms, a guard's hut and damage to a toilet over drugs amid claims of police brutality...

