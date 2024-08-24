News

'This old lady is far from finished': Matla power station GM as ageing plant helps fend off load-shedding

The station which was among Eskom's poor performers looks set to achieve an 80% energy availability factor

24 August 2024 - 08:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Mpumalanga's Matla power station has risen from being one of Eskom's weakest links to shine among its brightest stars in just 18 months — achieving almost 70% energy availability...

