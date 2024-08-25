News

Medical aids are out under the NHI — even if it means the end of the GNU

Once the NHI is fully rolled out, medical aids will only be allowed to cover top-up services that the NHI doesn’t pay for

25 August 2024 - 16:22 By Mia Malan

Section 33 of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act (https://bhekisisa.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/NHI-Act.pdf) — the part that says medical aids in their current form will be scrapped, as they won’t be allowed to cover the same services as the NHI — is staying as is, even if it costs South Africa its government of national unity (GNU), health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Bhekisisa (https://youtu.be/rNyUj4-NiAA). ..

