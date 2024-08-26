Lights off for power company unable to pay its debts
Umhlanga businessman Vivian Reddy cut ties with a company once associated with his brand which was recently placed in final liquidation
26 August 2024 - 04:44
A company once associated with Umhlanga businessman Vivian Reddy, EP Inland (formerly known as Edison Power, Gauteng), was placed into final liquidation in late July after allegations it owed an electrical supplier more than R6.6m and was unable to pay its debts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.