Marokane ‘happy the right level of alertness’ has been raised on spiralling municipal debt
Eskom board chair flags dual issue of nonpayment and illegal connections as utility presents upbeat summer outlook
27 August 2024 - 04:40
Eskom group CEO Dan Marokane says the utility is “happy that the right level of alertness” has been raised on the crippling debt owed to it by municipalities as he called for a return to the “drawing board” to find a solution to the issue...
