More transnational drug syndicate suspects in court after R80m Douglasdale bust
Malawian man and woman linked to Mandrax tablet factory after R300m crystal meth bust in Fourways earlier this month
27 August 2024 - 04:32
Malawian Timothy Morubi, 48, and his alleged partner in crime, Nouni Ngulubi, 38, made their first appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday after their arrest at a drug factory in Douglasdale last week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.