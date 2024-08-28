News

DA happy to occupy opposition benches in eThekwini as GLU negotiations fall flat

Negotiations to form a coalition have been deadlocked after the ANC’s refusal to sign a draft order which would create a legal framework to solve the city’s water and sanitation crisis

28 August 2024 - 17:40 By ZIMASA MATIWANE

Despite forming a stable provincial government with the ANC, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal will continue to occupy opposition benches in eThekwini. ..

