DA happy to occupy opposition benches in eThekwini as GLU negotiations fall flat
Negotiations to form a coalition have been deadlocked after the ANC’s refusal to sign a draft order which would create a legal framework to solve the city’s water and sanitation crisis
28 August 2024 - 17:40
Despite forming a stable provincial government with the ANC, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal will continue to occupy opposition benches in eThekwini. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.