Funding and opportunities still scarce for women in construction
Gauteng women in construction struggle to grow their businesses in a male dominated industry
28 August 2024 - 04:42
Tryphosa Singo, CEO of construction company PhophiAnnah, is proud that she quit her day job as an assistant director in the department of justice and constitutional development to venture into the building industry with the aim of creating jobs and playing a role in a male-dominated space. ..
