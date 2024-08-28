News

Funding and opportunities still scarce for women in construction

Gauteng women in construction struggle to grow their businesses in a male dominated industry

28 August 2024 - 04:42

Tryphosa Singo, CEO of construction company PhophiAnnah, is proud that she quit her day job as an assistant director in the department of justice and constitutional development to venture into the building industry with the aim of creating jobs and playing a role in a male-dominated space. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lights off for power company unable to pay its debts News
  2. Umhlanga attorney hits back at Legal Practice Council over its application to ... News
  3. Family wants to sue Polokwane farmer arrested for 'killing two women and ... News
  4. IN PICS | Crack, cash and crime: inside a hijacked building raid News
  5. ‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder ... News

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...