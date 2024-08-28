News

IN PICS | Crack, cash and crime: inside a hijacked building raid

An inner-city rejuvenation operation which yielded arrests is the start of a bid to woo investors back into the eThekwini metro

28 August 2024 - 04:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

A Durban woman who is among hundreds of illegal occupants of the St Moritz building raided during a police operation on Tuesday, said they are forced to use one communal tap for water...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lights off for power company unable to pay its debts News
  2. Umhlanga attorney hits back at Legal Practice Council over its application to ... News
  3. Family wants to sue Polokwane farmer arrested for 'killing two women and ... News
  4. IN PICS | Crack, cash and crime: inside a hijacked building raid News
  5. ‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder ... News

Latest Videos

2024 Kia Sonet
Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...