‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder accused’s plea
Judge refuses to accept plea bargain made by alleged killers of two mutilated Soweto boys and postpones matter again
28 August 2024 - 04:48
It’s been a year and four months since the mutilated bodies of two young boys, Tshiamo Rabanye and Mduduzi Zulu, were found just kilometres away from each other in Soweto, but the question still being asked — first by the mother of one of the children and now by the Johannesburg high court — is why they were murdered...
