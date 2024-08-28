Judgment that found woman guilty of murdering her abusive husband to be appealed: CALS
The woman stabbed her husband in the neck during a domestic violence incident in 2018
28 August 2024 - 21:10
A judgment that found a woman guilty of murdering her abusive husband after he raped her during a domestic violence incident is being appealed as evidence of self-defence was disregarded...
