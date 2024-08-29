Being an MP is one thing but sending Hlophe to the JSC quite another, say the DA and NGOs

No person can sit on the JSC if their membership compromises the JSC’s ability to promote the legitimacy of the judiciary, says Helen Zille in court papers

Just because John Hlophe was eligible to be an MP did not mean the National Assembly’s decision to send him to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was lawful, said the DA, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch in court papers this week...