How do I know burnt remains in morgue belong to my son killed over a cellphone? asks mom

A Durban mom says she is not hopeful four men accused of kidnapping, killing and burning her son will tell the truth about his death

The supposed remains of a grade 12 teen who was kidnapped, beaten, dumped and burnt in an abandoned field in Pietermaritzburg in 2021 over a missing cellphone is still in a government mortuary because his mother is not sure it's her son...