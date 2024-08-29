News

‘I can’t sleep or eat’: FS family’s pain after four bodies found in burnt truck

Anna Hlatshwayo and her three young children left home with her estranged husband, whose truck was later found burnt on a gravel road

29 August 2024 - 04:54

About two weeks ago, Anna Hlatshwayo stated her intention to leave her toxic marriage after years of alleged abuse, apparently at the hands of her husband...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder ... News
  2. IN PICS | Crack, cash and crime: inside a hijacked building raid News
  3. Lights off for power company unable to pay its debts News
  4. Umhlanga attorney hits back at Legal Practice Council over its application to ... News
  5. Family wants to sue Polokwane farmer arrested for 'killing two women and ... News

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS