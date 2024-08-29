News

Sex pest accusations because he’s a whistle-blower, claims principal

A prestigious Pietermaritzburg school principal has claimed some parents want to silence him after he reported financial mismanagement

29 August 2024 - 05:04 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The principal of prestigious Pietermaritzburg Merchiston Preparatory School claims allegations he is a bully and a sex pest were only levelled against him because he was a “whistle-blower”, who reported concerns about financial mismanagement at the school...

