Lawyer who included scandalous pics in pre-maintenance application earns wrath of judge
Judge bars lawyer from charging fees for submitting a 260-page prolix document filled with 'irrelevancies' before striking the matter off the roll
30 August 2024 - 04:50
A Durban lawyer has been barred from charging her client fees for submitting a lengthy application which included pictures of a lipstick and semen-stained T-shirt and messages relating to an incident involving Viagra pills for provisional, pre-divorce maintenance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.