News

Lawyer who included scandalous pics in pre-maintenance application earns wrath of judge

Judge bars lawyer from charging fees for submitting a 260-page prolix document filled with 'irrelevancies' before striking the matter off the roll

30 August 2024 - 04:50 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A Durban lawyer has been barred from charging her client fees for submitting a lengthy application which included pictures of a lipstick and semen-stained T-shirt and messages relating to an incident involving Viagra pills for provisional, pre-divorce maintenance...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How do I know burnt remains in morgue belong to my son killed over a cellphone? ... News
  2. ‘I can’t sleep or eat’: FS family’s pain after four bodies found in burnt truck News
  3. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  4. ‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder ... News
  5. How the SAA deal collapsed News

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Parliament Q&A Session
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 29 August 2024