Pensioner forced to live in hall after extortionists stall housing project
Provincial infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers’ spokesperson Ntobeko Mbingeleli said the project had been delayed by 19 months
02 September 2024 - 04:40
Pensioner Louisa Tsolo's persistent cough echoed through the Luyolo Recreation Hall in Gugulethu, Cape Town...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.