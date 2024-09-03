eThekwini municipality not showing signs of Batho Pele
A Durban high court judge found city officials reacted bureaucratically and didn't provide a 'sympathetic ear' over an exorbitant water and lights bill
03 September 2024 - 04:46
The eThekwini municipality has been accused of “simply paying lip service to slick slogans” such as Batho Pele (People First) in its dealings with ratepayers who were given the “runaround”, and faced the threat of disconnection of services after receiving an exorbitant bill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.