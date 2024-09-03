How ‘ambition and greed’ led to 15-year jail term for bogus Prasa exec Daniel Mtimkulu
Mtimkulu, through his lawyer, stated his intention to bring an application for leave to appeal his conviction
03 September 2024 - 18:25
Disgraced former Prasa executive Daniel Mtimkulu “could have made good progress within Prasa ... even if he had no qualifications” in positions that did not require any, but instead “became ambitious and greedy”, which ultimately led to his downfall and the hefty jail-term handed to him for fraud...
