After 62 years legendary photographer retires from rugby
Wessel Oosthuizen, who refuses to be remembered as ‘the Biden of rugby photographers’, is content with the final snaps he took at last weekend’s showdown at Ellis Park
04 September 2024 - 04:50
Part of the furniture on the sidelines of rugby pitches from Auckland to Paris and Emirates Park to De Rust for the past 62 years, legendary photographer Wessel Oosthuizen shot his final rugby frame last weekend when the Springboks beat the All Blacks at Emirates Park in Johannesburg...
