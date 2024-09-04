Beyond the hype, what might AI mean for healthcare in South Africa?

These AI-based tools — collectively known as computer-aided detection (CAD) — typically work as follows: A digital X-ray image is captured on a computer. The CAD software analyses it and gives it an abnormality score ranging from zero to 100, where a higher number indicates an increased chance of TB. Just like in the case of the radiologist, these scores aren’t definitive; a person with a low score might still have TB — there’s just a smaller chance that they do. Health workers decide on an appropriate threshold value (for instance 50) and anyone above that number is sent for a sputum test.

This threshold score is significant. If it’s set very low — say at 5 — then virtually everyone with TB will be sent for testing, but so will many other people with relatively normal and healthy lungs. This means expensive sputum tests and scarce laboratory capacity will quickly get used up on people that didn’t need to get tested in the first place. But if the threshold value is set too high — say at 95 — then more people with TB will be missed, since at over 95, only the most extreme cases will result in testing.

In the 2021 study, it was found that at a threshold score of 60, the top performing CAD tool, called qXR, captured 90% of TB cases, while 74% of TB-negative people were correctly categorised as negative (the remaining 26% were incorrectly identified as abnormal and sent for further testing). By comparison, the human radiologists only captured about 89% of cases and classified 63% of the TB-negative people correctly (these values varied depending on the classifications used but they were always less accurate than the CAD).

Many of the CAD tools are based on deep learning, meaning that they identify patterns in large amounts of data. For instance, CAD software is trained on thousands of chest X-ray images, where each image is labelled as “indicating TB” or “healthy”. As it’s fed more labelled data, the algorithm identifies various features that are associated with TB — for example a more asymmetric chest X-ray image means a higher likelihood of the disease. It’s then tested on unlabelled data to see whether it can make accurate predictions.

Such models are quite different from large language models such as ChatGPT — and while not perfect, they do not have the same problem with hallucinations.

How are these tools being used in South Africa?

In South Africa, CAD software is currently deployed in various mobile chest X-ray programmes sponsored by international aid groups. Dr Jody Boffa, a scientist working at the TB Think Tank, which advises the National department of health, explains: “Global Fund and USAID fund the machines, but then a variety of implementing agencies [typically NGOs] are actually taking them out into the field”. In turn, the health department “sets the rules” for how these programmes should operate.

Dr Elias Ramarumo, who works in the National department of health monitoring these projects, tells Spotlight that 38 CAD software products had been procured by Global Fund, while 8 were bought by USAID. Additionally, he notes that provincial health departments were “in a process of procuring digital X-ray units”, which will “come with CAD software”.

Currently, two CAD products are being purchased by funders, Boffa notes. The one is CAD4TB, which is owned by a Dutch company called Delft, while the other is qXR by the Indian venture, Qure.AI. These CAD products were the two top performers in the 2021 study, which tested five different tools. Ramarumo adds that both companies are working with South African partners: Delft is working with Lomaen Medical, while Qure.AI is working with Vertice MedTech.

According to Boffa, the products are being used in two kinds of screening programmes. In one, vans containing mobile X-ray devices are parked next to overburdened clinics, where people can have a CAD-assisted X-ray screening. In the second case, the vans are taken to “hotspot” communities, and are placed in areas “where people that are less likely to come to the clinic would be found”. Before the vans arrive, project staff or community leaders will “rally the area to let them know that they’ll be coming in”.

AI to help miners

While international funding agencies are currently the driving force behind AI-assisted screening in South Africa, the National department of health says that it’s also planning on using CAD software — not only for tackling TB but also for silicosis. This is a lung disease that is caused by breathing in silica, a mineral found in sand and stone, which miners are often exposed to. Unlike TB, there’s no laboratory test which confirms its presence — an analysis of a person’s chest X-ray is final.

While there isn’t a cure for the disease, miners who are confirmed to have silicosis are provided financial compensation by the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases, run by the health department. It’s the job of the bureau to determine who deserves recompense. However, it hasn’t always been able to manage claims fast enough, according to Professor Rodney Ehrlich, an occupational medicine specialist at UCT. “By about a decade ago, the completion backlog [of unpaid compensation claims] was over a hundred thousand, and all these paper files were piled up in back offices,” he explains.

Getting through claims requires enormous staffing capacity, he says, because a panel of doctors is required to analyse each X-ray image — the opinion of one doctor isn’t considered good enough.

It’s thus no surprise that the bureau is turning to AI, which has shown promise in this field, much like in TB screening.