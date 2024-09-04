Eskom taking pollution ‘seriously’ as activists await judgment in ‘deadly air’ case
Power stations and factories have been blamed for significantly contributing to emissions
04 September 2024 - 04:46
Eskom says it is taking the potentially adverse health effects of pollution by its power stations on the Highveld seriously, as environmental watchdog groups await judgment in a landmark court case over “deadly air”...
