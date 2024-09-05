EXCLUSIVE | Serial jumper or victim? Justice DDG resigns on eve of disciplinary hearing, just like she did at Polokwane municipality
Mametja resigned from her previous job as city manager amid serious allegations that led to a forensic probe
05 September 2024 - 04:52
Department of justice deputy director-general (DDG) Conny Mametja has resigned a day before she was to face 15 charges of misconduct in a disciplinary hearing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.