Extortion gives rise to 'forum fixer' job as gangs prey on business
Criminal groups in KwaZulu-Natal are targeting companies for protection money, often disrupting essential services if their demands are not met
05 September 2024 - 04:50
A Durban-based fibre infrastructure provider paid R30,000 to a criminal group posing as a “business forum” in June to keep armed men from disrupting their sites. This is part of a recurring pattern of extortion payments the company has made since 2021 to continue its operations across KwaZulu-Natal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.