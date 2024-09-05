News

Extortion gives rise to 'forum fixer' job as gangs prey on business

Criminal groups in KwaZulu-Natal are targeting companies for protection money, often disrupting essential services if their demands are not met

05 September 2024 - 04:50
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

A Durban-based fibre infrastructure provider paid R30,000 to a criminal group posing as a “business forum” in June to keep armed men from disrupting their sites. This is part of a recurring pattern of extortion payments the company has made since 2021 to continue its operations across KwaZulu-Natal...

