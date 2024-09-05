New judge for murder-accused Soweto granny as current one accused of ‘digging too much’
Nqobile Ndlovu told relatives she can't sleep due to the children’s screams ringing in her head, but still refuses to reveal her motive for allegedly killing them
05 September 2024 - 04:40
It seems a grandmother accused of murdering two Soweto children only wants to plead guilty to the crimes but not reveal her motive. She has even succeeded in requesting the recusal of the judge presiding over the matter for “digging too much” while apparently only revealing the children's screams haunt her, but saying nothing more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.