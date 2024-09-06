News

A step too far or celebration of life? Booze at graveside divides SA

Opinions are divided about the presence of alcohol at funerals, with some parlours providing it on request, but others saying it's taboo

06 September 2024 - 04:40

Multicoloured and opulent chairs and décor, convoys of luxurious vehicles acting as escorts and now refreshing alcoholic beverages to sip on during the service...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Serial jumper or victim? Justice DDG resigns on eve of disciplinary ... News
  2. Madibeng mayor who ‘appointed daughter, baby mama’ dodges no-confidence bullet Politics
  3. New judge for murder-accused Soweto granny as current one accused of ‘digging ... News
  4. No more free entrance for pensioners at some Joburg public pools News
  5. Extortion gives rise to 'forum fixer' job as gangs prey on business News

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
SPOTLIGHT | Tim Burton returns to cinemas & MIP Africa's local slate.