Questions over Umlazi matriculant’s death after exam tiff
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a 21-year-old appeared in the uMlazi magistrate's court on Monday
06 September 2024 - 04:42
A grieving Umlazi mother is wondering what argument led to her matriculant son being assaulted and strangled with his tie, then made to sit with his injuries in the school office before she was alerted and took him to a hospital four hours later where he died...
