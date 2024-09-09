Lab tests confirm traces of organophosphate and Rattex after food poisoning cases in Gauteng
Most of the cases among children were linked to the consumption of food snacks such as potato chips, biscuits and sweets
09 September 2024 - 04:44
Traces of organophosphate and Rattex pellets have been identified in some edible items taken for laboratory investigation after food poisoning cases in Gauteng...
