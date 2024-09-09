News

This advocate is putting sexual offenders behind bars

Sasabona Ngobeni says her role is to believe and assist her victims to tell their stories

09 September 2024 - 04:38

Compassion. That's a key attribute cited by advocate Sasabona Ngobeni, who is driven by a desire to restore the power of sexual offence victims by prosecuting abuse cases and obtaining convictions...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'They would have finished me': wounded officer cheats death only to be robbed ... News
  2. Lab tests confirm traces of organophosphate and Rattex after food poisoning ... News
  3. This advocate is putting sexual offenders behind bars News
  4. Acting magistrate who dismissed Koko’s R2.2bn corruption case off the bench as ... News
  5. Old age home residents live in fear after invasion by ‘drug peddlers and ... News

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024