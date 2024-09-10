ELRC finds alleged sexual violation orders by a teacher were fabricated

Pupils’ claims that woman ordered them to sexually violate each other in the toilets found to be concocted

A high schoolteacher who was fired in May last year for encouraging a male pupil to commit an act of sexual assault on a girl learner and for allegedly disrespecting another teacher by shouting at her in front of children and pushing her on the stairway in 2019 has been reinstated. ..