ELRC finds alleged sexual violation orders by a teacher were fabricated
Pupils’ claims that woman ordered them to sexually violate each other in the toilets found to be concocted
10 September 2024 - 04:52
A high schoolteacher who was fired in May last year for encouraging a male pupil to commit an act of sexual assault on a girl learner and for allegedly disrespecting another teacher by shouting at her in front of children and pushing her on the stairway in 2019 has been reinstated. ..
