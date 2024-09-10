News

Judge waives three-year sentence for single mom serial shoplifter

Judge believes magistrate who imposed the 'harsh' penalty was of the opinion the accused did not love her child because if she did, she would have thought of the child before committing the offence

10 September 2024 - 04:56 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A judge has ordered the immediate release from prison of a shoplifter — a single mom — who was sentenced to serve three years for stealing two roll-on deodorants, worth R75...

