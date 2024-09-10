News

Meteorologist overcomes brain tumour while completing master’s degree

Halfway through her studies at the University of Pretoria, the SA Weather Service forecaster developed migraines that would later turn out to be cancer

10 September 2024 - 04:44

After finally enrolling to do her master's degree in meteorology, Celeste Fourie received the devastating news that she had cancer in her brain. However, that did not deter her from achieving her dreams, and after surgery and treatment, the South African Weather Service forecaster graduated with an average mark of above 70%...

