‘The situation is dire’: shack dwellers await relocation as SA’s vandalised rail corridors reopen

Nomzamo Gatuya balances, briefly but precariously, on bricks while weaving her way through a maze of shacks along the central railway line in Langa.

About 5,000 people erected informal homes on and along the key passenger rail corridor in Cape Town in 2019, transforming the area into a shantytown that residents named Siyahlala.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been on a drive to restore the vandalised commuter rail network across the country, including relocating communities whose shacks encroach on railway lines in various settlements.

While about 77% of rail corridors have been restored nationally Gatuya, committee secretary for the informal settlement, said they had yet to be relocated from Siyahlala where there were about 1,230 shacks, “but there could be more”.

“There might be more than 5,000 people living in this settlement. Most people who live here are unemployed. Our children go to local schools,” said Gatuya.

“The last time we were in contact with Prasa was during a workshop in Durbanville where they promised to move us to Mitchells Plain. However, Mitchells Plain residents were protesting against our move. Nothing has moved ever since.”

Gatuya said the residents’ lawyer last spoke to them in January 2023.

“He told us that we will be moved in November this year and that construction would start on the site in July. We are still waiting but there is no communication,” said Gatuya.

“The situation is dire here. People have vacated their shacks because they flood during the rainy season. The councillor wanted to move us to the local hall, but people could not leave their property inside the shacks because crime is rife here.”

Uninsulated electricity wires dangle perilously over the settlement.